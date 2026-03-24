The Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to waive Cam Thomas on Monday afternoon, just hours before the Bucks were scheduled to take on the LA Clippers in Los Angeles.

The decision comes just weeks after the franchise signed the guard to help their shorthanded roster in an attempt to make a playoff push.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was asked about the move to waive Thomas before the game on Monday.

“Yeah it was just a tough one honestly,” Doc Rivers told members of the media before Clippers-Bucks. “We've run out of bodies and at the end of the day, there are guys you have to make a decision on. I thought Cam was really good overall, and he may be somebody we revisit. Just where we're at right now, not really in the hunt as when we signed him, we thought it was the right thing to do for the rest of the guys right now.”

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Thomas was released by the Brooklyn Nets on February 5th after not finding a suitable trade partner for the guard. On February 8th, the Bucks and Cam Thomas agreed on a deal for the remainder of the season.

He played 18 games for the Bucks since he was signed, averaging 10.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three.

“There are things that we don't need to talk about,” Rivers said. “That's not anybody's business, like I said before. That's where as a coach you have to make decisions on what's best for the team at that time. People don't understand that, they talk about other stuff, and that's not for anyone to know.”

From 2023 to 2025, Cam Thomas played 91 games for the Bucks, averaging 22.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three.