It has been a difficult season for Kansas State basketball. They have lost ten of their last 11 to fall to 1-10 in Big 12 play. On Feb. 1, Kansas State lost to Iowa State by 34-points, but head coach Jerome Tang said he was not disappointed. Now, Tang is changing his tune.

On Wednesday night, Kansas State lost by 29-points to Cincinnati at home, and Tang did not mince words about his feelings about his team, per Matthew Glenesk and Wyatt Wheeeler of USA Today.

“This was embarrassing,” Tang said. “These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform, and there will be very few of them in it next year. I'm embarrassed for the university, I'm embarrassed for our fans, and our student section. It's just ridiculous.”

It was a third straight home loss for the Wildcats, all of them coming by 20 or more points. The lone win in the last 11 games was at home, but just by three points against Utah, who is tied for last in the conference with Kansas State.

“We have practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow. I have no answers or no words. Y'all got two questions, so whoever wants to ask two questions, I'll answer 'em to the best of my ability right now. But right now, I'm pissed,” the clearly agitated coach continued.

Tang's tenure could be coming to a close this season, and it is clear he does not want to go out like this. The coach led his team to the Elite Eight in 2022-23, his first year on the job. Still, they have regressed the last three seasons, missing the tournament each of the last two and clearly on their way to missing again this year.

“These dudes have to have some pride, man,” Tang added. “It means something to wear a K-State uniform. It means something to put on this purple, man. Our university's all about that, and it's why I love this place, man. They don't love this place, so they don't deserve to be here.”

Some fans of the squad and students wore paper bags over their heads, pleading for booster help, some hinting at the need for someone to pay for the buyout of Tang. The Kansas State head coach was also asked about that after the game.

“I'd wear a paper bag, too, if I was them,” Tang said before aburbtly leaving.

Kansas State is just 10-14 on the season. That places them on pace to have their worst season since 202-21, when they went 9-20, but 4-14 in conference play under Bruce Weber.