The Philadelphia 76ers continue navigating a difficult stretch of the season, and Tyrese Maxey recently addressed how the team is fighting through a depleted roster. The 76ers have battled injuries, the Joel Embiid injury situation, and the suspension of Paul George while trying to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference.

After Wednesday night’s narrow victory, PHLY Sixers, an affiliate of PHLY Sports, shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, showing Maxey speaking about how the team has handled their recent run of games with several starters unavailable.

“It's not going to be easy. We ain't ask for it to be easy. We're missing basically all of our starters tonight. Guys stepped up.”

Tyrese Maxey: "I think we're 4-4 after the break. Listen, we're in the 6th seed right now. I'm living with where we're at. "It's not going to be easy. We ain't ask for it to be easy. We're missing basically all of our starters tonight. Guys stepped up."

The comment followed the 76ers’ 106–102 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Despite missing several key contributors, the 2026 NBA All-Star helped guide the offense while the rotation relied on role players to close out the victory.

Philadelphia has gone 4–4 since the All-Star break while dealing with multiple roster challenges. The Embiid injury has sidelined the franchise center with a right oblique strain, forcing the club to adjust both offensively and defensively during this stretch.

The George suspension has also removed another primary scoring option and perimeter defender from the lineup. As a result, Maxey has carried a larger offensive role while injuries continue reshaping the rotation for Philadelphia.

During this span, the 76ers have leaned heavily on offense to stay competitive. Wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, and Miami Heat required 135, 135, and 124 points, respectively, showing how much pressure the offense has carried.

Even with the adversity created by Embiid’s injury and George’s suspension, the 76ers remain in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. If the roster stabilizes and Philadelphia’s injuries begin to ease, the team could still build momentum late in the season.