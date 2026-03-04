Kansas basketball took a 70-60 loss against Arizona State, and they had to play all of the second half without head coach Bill Self on the bench. Self was ejected with 6:07 left in the first half after he argued with a referee about a call, which is how he received his first technical.

The second technical came from another referee as he continued to argue the call, and he was then ejected. Kansas was trailing 23-16 when he was ejected.

After the game, Self spoke about what happened with both of the technicals, which led to his ejection, and also called out one of the referees by name.

“I came out of the box and he gave me a T, which is fine,” Self said about the first technical foul. “But (official Doug) Sirmons, by no stretch did I do anything to deserve a second T. But that’s those guys for you.”

The call that Self was arguing about was an offensive foul by Darryn Peterson. Over the past few days, Self had mentioned how Peterson had to play through calls, but it's obvious that he didn't agree with this one.

“There’s a lot of holding going on off the ball that probably limits his opportunities to get good touches that the officiating is letting go right now,” Self said earlier in the week. “I certainly hope that can change, because I don’t believe that I’ve seen very many players in my time that are good offensive players that the freedom of movement doesn’t exist in the way it does with most players.”

Kansas is now 21-9 this season.