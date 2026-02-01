Kansas State basketball is enduring a rough start to 2026 including facing No. 1 Arizona. Yet that 25-point loss was nothing compared to Sunday's rigid outing versus Iowa State. Still, head coach Jerome Tang showed no concern, nor disappointment.

Why? Especially considering how one-sided the 95-61 contest became against the No. 8 Cyclones? Tang shared why he's un-disappointed via Kellis Robinett of the Kansas City Star.

“Because I'm with these dudes every single day, and I know everything that they're going through, and y'all don't,” Tang explained. “So I was proud of our guys, especially in the second half.”

He also became blunt after the game with this statement.

“Iowa State is just better than we are,” he added.

Is Kansas State enduring growing pains under Jerome Tang?

KSU is now 10-12 overall — in a season that's seen its share of high and low moments.

The 101-76 loss to the still unbeaten Wildcats represents the latter. Same with Sunday's result against another Big 12 heavyweight.

Tang has witnessed positives though from his roster. Notably PJ Haggerty delivering a Jimmer Fredette type outing versus Mississippi State: Dropping 37 points in 34 minutes during that Nov. 21 blowout. Haggerty also added eight assists, seven rebounds and two assists that night — nearly matching Fredette's totals against Arizona in 2009.

That win gave the Wildcats a 5-0 start. But now Tang and KSU have gone 5-12 since then.

Tang's crew has taken five losses against ranked opponents — starting with No. 25 Indiana in non-conference play then Kansas and Iowa State as the recent defeats. The Cyclones' Sunday romp now handed KSU its third consecutive loss.