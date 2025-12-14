The Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos prepared for their afternoon tilt with a pre-game fight. Before the potential Super Bowl preview, a group of players from both teams tussled on the field as everyone else was watching the Witching Hour. Check out this video from The Athletic's James Palmer.

Things getting really chippy pregame in denver! 👀 pic.twitter.com/jPqbrBRJQp — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Packers and Broncos don't have a recent history, as the teams are in opposite conferences. But this is a massive game for both sides that could determine the top seed in both the AFC and NFC. That pressure clearly got to the players early on, as some shoves and words were exchanged before kickoff.

The Packers come into this game off a massive win over the Chicago Bears in Week 13. With the Bears looming on the road in Week 15, the NFC North can be decided in these three weeks. Their defense started the game involved in this fight and forced an early turnover. The addition of Micah Parsons has proven massive for the defense, and they are hoping that continues on Sunday.

The Broncos were a popular ‘dark horse' candidate coming into the season, but even the most optimistic fan could not have predicted this. They are 11-2 with their eyes set on the top seed in the AFC after the New England Patriots lost on Sunday. Bo Nix has shown growth in recent weeks despite some poor first halves.

The Packers and Broncos started their matchup with a fight on the field during warmups. They may end their respective seasons in San Francisco, competing for a Super Bowl. Both offenses are clicking, both defenses are dominating, and the schedule is playing in their favor.

Can the Packers pull off another win and stay in the driver's seat of the NFC North? Or will the Broncos defend home field and take control of the top seed in the AFC?