On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears, in search of their fourth win of the 2025 NFL season. The Browns quickly found themselves behind the eight ball in this one, falling behind 31-3 at one point late in the second half.

The only positive in this game for the Browns was the fact that star pass rusher Myles Garrett continued his historic season, and as a result, is now closing in on NFL history.

‘Myles Garrett is one sack away from the single-season record,” reported the NFL on X, formerly Twitter.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic later clarified how that came to be.

‘The initial ruling is half-sack Garrett 21.5, one off the record,” reported Jackson.

Overall, Garrett has been the best player in the NFL this year by a country mile, but his talents are largely being wasted on one of its worst teams.

Prior to the season, there was some speculation that Garrett might take his talents elsewhere via a trade, but ultimately, the star ended up returning to Cleveland on a mammoth contract.

It remains to be seen if that trade chatter will start this offseason again in the wake of the Browns' disastrous season, although perhaps the emergence of Shedeur Sanders could convince the star to stick around a while longer.

In any case, the Browns will next take the field next Sunday for a tough home game against the Buffalo Bills. That game is set to begin at 1:00 pm ET.