Edge rusher Maxx Crosby did his part to give the Las Vegas Raiders something to cling to, even on a night that turned into a full-blown nightmare. With a sack and another tackle for loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, the star edge rusher added to a resume that now includes four seasons with double-digit sacks and one of the most impressive TFL totals of any defensive lineman this century.

None of it mattered on the scoreboard, though, as Las Vegas was run off the field in a 31-0 humiliation that perfectly captured how far this team has fallen.

Afterward, Pete Carroll did not bother dressing it up. Speaking to reporters, the Raiders head coach summed up the disaster in one brutally simple line, telling Paul Gutierrez that Las Vegas “just got whipped, by a loaded football team.” No excuses about injuries, schedule, or bad luck, just an admission that his group was nowhere near the Eagles’ level.

That honesty fits what everyone saw. The offense produced almost nothing, with Kenny Pickett under siege and the Raiders unable to stay on the field long enough to give their defense a breather.

For all of Crosby’s individual dominance, the unit around him kept cracking, and once Philadelphia found its rhythm, the game was effectively over by halftime.

The effort on defense drew its own share of criticism. On the play that pushed the margin to 24-0, Las Vegas failed to set the edge properly, gifting an easy score and setting off a wave of ridicule online.

Local observers called the look “laughable” and “perfect medicine for a struggling offense,” a harsh but fitting verdict for a unit that made life far too easy on a team coming in on a three-game skid.

Put together, it was the kind of performance that makes every remaining opponent circle the Raiders on the schedule with a smile. Crosby’s record-book climb is legitimately special, but nights like this make it feel like a footnote until Las Vegas can prove it is something more than a soft landing spot for opponents trying to get right.