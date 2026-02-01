The LSU women's basketball team has picked up a lot of big wins under head coach Kim Mulkey. That continued on Sunday, as the Tigers defeated Alabama 103-63. Following the game, Coach Mulkey applauded her star point guard Jada Richard.

Richard finished the LSU-Alabama game with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

“She's our glue. She's our coach on the floor. She's got all the tools you need in a point guard,” Mulkey said postgame about Richard, per Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “She knows how to win, she comes from a high school winning program. It's all she's ever done in her life.”

LSU women's basketball improved to 21-2 on the season with the win. The Tigers have now won seven games in a row.

LSU women's basketball hopes to win a very tough SEC this year

Mulkey is known for being an intense, passionate coach. She has the Tigers near the top of the SEC standings. Following the team's throttling of Alabama, the LSU women are now 7-2 in the conference.

Richard and the rest of her LSU teammates put on a defensive clinic against Alabama. Alabama shot just 34 percent from the field in Sunday's game. LSU also out rebounded the Crimson Tide, 42-25.

“Our defense today was special,” Mulkey said, per the school. “You just wish you could bottle that up and play like that every game. Guys, we just beat a very good basketball team; do not be misled by that score. Everything that we did defensively today affected what we did offensively, and they have beaten people we haven’t beaten. They’re going to continue to beat people. It was just one of those days where I kind of worried; 11 a.m. in the morning, freezing cold, fans were great. ​​It was just one of those days where, as a coach, you go, ‘Man, I enjoyed that game.’ Not because we won; it was how we did it. And it started on the defensive end, and it never stopped.”

The LSU women's basketball team goes for their eighth consecutive win on Thursday, when they play Texas.