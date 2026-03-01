Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer praised Cameron Boozer's poise against Virginia. Well, the freshman sensation turned around and handed Scheyer this title: His pick for Coach of the Year.

Boozer outlined the reasons why it's Scheyer who deserves the award.

“We have one of the toughest schedules in the country. But we're 15-1 in conference, we're having an elite season, we're a No. 1 seed, we have a No. 1 defense — if that's not elite coaching, I don't know what is,” Boozer told reporters.

Scheyer, granted, walked into a job expecting to win with countless national title banners hovering above the Blue Devils players. But this season has watched him collect new milestones that present Boozer's case.

Notable marks Jon Scheyer hit with Duke

The more recent accolade came last Saturday at Washington D.C.

Scheyer led his Blue Devils over the then-No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines — holding Michigan to its lowest point total of the season. Boozer delivered an elite double-double night consisting of 18 points, 10 rebounds and grabbing seven rebounds.

But Scheyer has knocked off more than the Wolverines. He owns 10 top 25 victories including taking down defending national champion Florida back on Dec. 2.

The Blue Devils also are stacking victories in one of the tougher basketball conferences in the nation. Duke has defeated five Atlantic Coast Conference teams that were nationally ranked.

Saturday's 77-51 rout of the No. 11 Cavaliers now becomes the fifth for Scheyer and company. And Duke contained another high-powered offense in toppling the Cavs.

Duke is red-hot heading into the final two-game stretch of the regular season. Securing the ACC title will further spark the COTY chatter for the 38-year-old.