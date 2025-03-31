LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey fired back at an eye-opening remark from a reporter in her postgame press conference. The Tigers once again fell in the Elite Eight, this time to top-seeded UCLA. The third seed in the Spokane Region was competitive in Sunday's 72-65 defeat but could not overcome a balanced Bruins' attack.

Kim Mulkey was ultimately asked about falling short of the Final Four for the second straight year. While the question itself was likely not intended to be disrespectful, it could've been framed better.

#LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey to reporter after Elite Eight loss to #UCLA: “How many Final Fours did you play in?” 😳 pic.twitter.com/spR8bS3mBk

— Spencer Brown (@j_spencerbrown) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

LSU women's basketball went out on its shield against a loaded Bruins squad

LSU women's basketball entered this season losing several key players from the previous year's squad. The headline departure was two-time First-team All-American Angel Reese, who was the centerpiece of the 2023 national title-winning squad. The Tigers started the year ranked No. 7 and largely stayed around that spot for most of the season. This squad went 31-6 overall and was led by the elite trio of Aneesah Morrow, Flau'Jae Johnson, and Mikaylah Williams.

The three combined for 53 points as Johnson led the charge with 28 herself. Unfortunately, the Tigers were not quite efficient enough to pull the upset against a Bruins team that has been No. 1 in the country for most of the season. Despite the loss, this program is in great shape. LSU women's basketball has made three straight Elite Eights for the first time in over 15 years. Johnson and Williams additionally have at least one year of eligibility remaining, and the Tigers are bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

As polarizing as Kim Mulkey can be, it's evident that she has done a terrific job in Baton Rouge. The heated press conference interaction is not a big deal in the long run, and both parties will be sure to move on. Overall, this past season was somewhat of a rebuilding year for LSU women's basketball. If making it to the Elite Eight is considered a disappointment for this group, which it shouldn't be, that reflects how far this program has come. Kim Mulkey has been to plenty of Final Fours before, and it probably won't be long before she reaches this stage again.