The Dallas Cowboys have quite the task ahead of them this free agency period, as they look to bounce back after two straight seasons of missing the playoffs. The Cowboys' offense performed at an elite level throughout the 2025 campaign, but the defense fell well short of the mark, consistently giving up near career days to opposing quarterbacks.

Recently, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on how the Cowboys could look to poach one player to help fix that side of the ball from their division rivals in the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is someone to watch as a green-dot player in the middle of the defense. The Cowboys will monitor the top of the pass-rush free agent options, too,” reported Fowler on ESPN.com.

Dean has had some strong moments for the Eagles since being drafted out of the University of Georgia in 2022, but has also dealt with injury concerns over the years. However, he remains an elite “quarterback of the defense” who would help the Cowboys organize themselves on that side of the ball.

Fowler also reported that “They aren't guaranteed to spend big, but I believe they will get a pass rusher at some point.”

The Cowboys had an all-time great pass rusher on their team in Micah Parsons last year until August, when Jerry Jones inexplicably opted to trade the star to the Green Bay Packers as opposed to paying him market value for his services.

While that move didn't fully explain the Cowboys' defensive implosion in the 2025 season, it also certainly didn't help them, either.

The good news is that the Cowboys will have an extra pick in the first round this year as a result of that deal.

In any case, the NFL free agency period is slated to open for business on March 11.