There is little doubt that Joe Burrow is one of the most admired quarterbacks in the NFL. While he has been troubled by multiple injuries throughout his 6-year career in the NFL, he has demonstrated all the attributes needed to be one of the game's great signal callers when he is healthy. Burrow clearly has multiple tangible characteristics including arm strength, accuracy, a quick release, athleticism and the ability to read the defense. In addition to those skills, he has the fire and confidence of a flat-out winner, reminiscent of some of the best leaders ever to play the game.

Davante Adams: “I’m passing the phone to somebody who I wish I had the chance to play with…” 📲➡️ Joe Burrow

pic.twitter.com/fIpqtF8w6B — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 20, 2026

Burrow has earned Pro Bowl status three times in his career, and he is a two-time winner of the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award. His Pro Bowl invitations came in 2022, 2024 and 2025. Last year's Pro Bowl designation was earned even though he played in just eight games last season.

Burrow's biggest achievement came in 2021 when he led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. While Cincinnati lost that game to the Los Angeles Rams, they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the AFC Championship game.

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The Bengals beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in that game, and they remain the only AFC team to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs in a postseason game.

Perhaps that is the reason he is admired so much by his peers. In a recent NFL promotion that saw several superstars “pass the phone” to fellow players they admire, Rams wideout Davante Adams singled out Burrow.

“I'm passing the phone to somebody I wish I had a chance to play with,” Adams said.

Adams has played with Aaron Rodgers and Matthews Stafford, so that's clearly a high compliment for Burrow.