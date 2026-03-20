The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the San Diego Padres on Friday in a spring training matchup. After posting the starting lineup for the contest, the analyst for the team believes it could be the club's lineup for Opening Day.

L.A. posted its starting lineup for the Padres game on social media, revealing that Shohei Ohtani will be batting first. Other notable names included Kyle Tucker being second in the order, while Mookie Betts will bat third, and Freddie Freeman will bat fourth. Additionally, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be starting on the mound.

In what appears to be all of the Dodgers' starters being named on the lineup for Friday night's contest, Katie Woo of The Athletic thinks it could be who Los Angeles plays on Opening Day when they kick off the 2026 season with a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 26.

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“Sure looks like a potential Opening Day lineup to me,” said Woo.

Tucker is the newest addition to the lineup. The 29-year-old outfielder signed a four-year, $240 million contract this offseason. He was one of the most sought-after free agent targets across the league, but the Dodgers won the race to find a huge upgrade in the lineup and the outfield.

Los Angeles aims to win its third consecutive World Series in 2026. If the Dodgers can accomplish that goal, they'll become just the third franchise to three-peat in MLB history. The Athletics did it in 1972-1974, while the New York Yankees have three-peated multiple times, with the most recent three-peat occurring in the 1998-2000 seasons.