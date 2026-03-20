The Team USA World Baseball Classic squad performed well for the most part despite some ups and downs in the 2026 tournament. In the end, Team USA was defeated by Team Venezuela in the WBC championship game. One narrative that swirled throughout the tournament was that the USA did not have fun at the WBC. New York Yankees star Aaron Judge recently addressed the topic, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“Everybody’s different. Every culture is different. I loved everything that Mexico was doing, Great Britain, the D.R. How they celebrate the game, it was amazing,” Judge said. “If they’re going to say we don’t have the passion – my passion is grinding in this [batting] cage when nobody’s watching. You know, grinding as a 6-year-old in the backyard with my dad. That’s where our passion came from as kids.

“If I don’t show it outwardly like that, it doesn’t mean I don’t love the game.”

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Team USA did not have specific celebrations like other teams. They approached the game in a business-like manner for the most part. Meanwhile, squads such as Team Italy took espresso shots after hitting home runs.

Nevertheless, the USA still enjoyed the tournament. Many of the players made it clear that they were proud to represent their country. Aaron Judge is among the players who wanted to do his best for Team USA.

Regardless of narratives and talking points, Team USA fell short of their goal in the tournament. They are hoping to bounce back in the next World Baseball Classic.