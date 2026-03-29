Arizona basketball turned the SAP Center into a celebration center by punching its Final Four ticket. Fresh off pummeling Arkansas to start their San Jose run, the Wildcats rolled past Purdue Saturday 79-64. The dominating March Madness win got fans puffing out their chests in excitement.

One happened to be LeBron James, as the Los Angeles Lakers star has his son Bryce heading to Indianapolis.

One fan dropped an important Big 12 nugget now attached to the Wildcats.

If Arizona reaches the title game, the Big 12 will have sent five different programs to the national championship in the last seven tournaments: 2019 Texas Tech

2021 Baylor

2022 Kansas

2025 Houston

2026 Arizona Unmatched depth. Sustained dominance. — Rick Junior (@mrrickjunior) March 29, 2026

There's already fans starting to envision an Arizona vs. Michigan matchup next Saturday. Mark Gunnels of Fox Sports Radio believes a potential Wildcats/Wolverines battle will eventually decide who wins it all.

Even Brayden Burries immediately took to Instagram Live to celebrate Arizona's return to the big dance.

Name a better place to be than the Arizona Wildcat locker room… pic.twitter.com/JaClBwzXYz — Erika Day (@erikaleaday) March 29, 2026

Head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure he honored a certain Wildcats legend: The one who guided Arizona's last title in the late Lute Olson.

is it dusty in here or just us pic.twitter.com/ZNPQetZ189 — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) March 29, 2026

Purdue star guard Braden Smith took the devastating loss with the Boilermakers. Smith handed the No. 1 seed in the West Regional their roses.

“We knew they were a top three defense in the country. We couldn't get shots to fall (in the 2nd Half), and they got out in transition. Credit to Arizona, they're an unbelievable team. Hats off to them,” Smith said in his press conference for Purdue.

Freshman Koa Peat emerged as a massive force in his first season at Tucson. Peat pounded Purdue with 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Ivan Kharchenkov chipped in 18 points while the guard duo of Burries and Jaden Bradley added 14 each.

Arizona even previously matched a 1997 feat in the rout of Arkansas, which was its national title winning season. Now they have their fans thinking '97 all over again by breezing through the west.