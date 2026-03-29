After the Miami Heat's blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 149-128, the team looks to bounce back against the Indiana Pacers, though Norman Powell is on the injury report ahead of the contest. As the Heat have been dealing with injuries all season, seeing Powell on the injury report is concerning since the regular season is coming to a close soon, with the team looking to fortify its playoff spot.

Here's everything we know about Norman Powell's injury and his playing status vs. the Pacers:

Norman Powell's injury status vs. the Pacers

The injury report for the Heat has Powell as “questionable” for Sunday evening's game against the Pacers with what's listed as “back spasms.” Miami is hoping Powell can be healthy as the team looks to give more minutes with a starting lineup that head coach Erik Spoelstra wants to utilize in Powell, Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo.

As it's been rare to see the Heat at full health, the team is hoping their woes can be turned around as Powell leads Miami in scoring with 22.1 points per game, as he earned his first All-Star nod this season.

With the question of whether Norman Powell is playing tonight vs. the Pacers, it's up in the air.

Heat injury report

Goldin, Vladislav Out G League – Two-Way

Jaquez Jr., Jaime Available Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain

Jovic, Nikola Available Injury/Illness – Low Back; Injury Management

Keels, Trevor Out G League – Two-Way

Powell, Norman Questionable Injury/Illness – Back; Spasms

Rozier, Terry Out Not With Team

Wiggins, Andrew Available Injury/Illness – Left Big Toe; Sesamoiditis

Young, Jahmir Out G League – Two-Way

Pacers injury report

Furphy, Johnny Out Injury/Illness – Right ACL; Tear

Haliburton, Tyrese Out Injury/Illness – Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

McConnell, T.J. Questionable Injury/Illness – Right Hamstring; Soreness

Nembhard, Andrew Questionable Injury/Illness – Low Back; Injury Management

Nesmith, Aaron Questionable Injury/Illness – Low Back; Soreness

Siakam, Pascal Questionable Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Injury Management

Slawson, Jalen Doubtful G League – Two-Way

Toppin, Obi Questionable Injury/Illness – N/A; Low Back Soreness/Right Foot Injury Management

Walker, Jarace Questionable Injury/Illness – Low Back; Bruise

Zubac, Ivica Out Injury/Illness – Rib; Fracture