After the Miami Heat's blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 149-128, the team looks to bounce back against the Indiana Pacers, though Norman Powell is on the injury report ahead of the contest. As the Heat have been dealing with injuries all season, seeing Powell on the injury report is concerning since the regular season is coming to a close soon, with the team looking to fortify its playoff spot.
Here's everything we know about Norman Powell's injury and his playing status vs. the Pacers:
Norman Powell's injury status vs. the Pacers
The injury report for the Heat has Powell as “questionable” for Sunday evening's game against the Pacers with what's listed as “back spasms.” Miami is hoping Powell can be healthy as the team looks to give more minutes with a starting lineup that head coach Erik Spoelstra wants to utilize in Powell, Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo.
As it's been rare to see the Heat at full health, the team is hoping their woes can be turned around as Powell leads Miami in scoring with 22.1 points per game, as he earned his first All-Star nod this season.
With the question of whether Norman Powell is playing tonight vs. the Pacers, it's up in the air.
Heat injury report
Goldin, Vladislav Out G League – Two-Way
Jaquez Jr., Jaime Available Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain
Jovic, Nikola Available Injury/Illness – Low Back; Injury Management
Keels, Trevor Out G League – Two-Way
Powell, Norman Questionable Injury/Illness – Back; Spasms
Rozier, Terry Out Not With Team
Wiggins, Andrew Available Injury/Illness – Left Big Toe; Sesamoiditis
Young, Jahmir Out G League – Two-Way
Pacers injury report
Furphy, Johnny Out Injury/Illness – Right ACL; Tear
Haliburton, Tyrese Out Injury/Illness – Right Achilles Tendon; Tear
McConnell, T.J. Questionable Injury/Illness – Right Hamstring; Soreness
Nembhard, Andrew Questionable Injury/Illness – Low Back; Injury Management
Nesmith, Aaron Questionable Injury/Illness – Low Back; Soreness
Siakam, Pascal Questionable Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Injury Management
Slawson, Jalen Doubtful G League – Two-Way
Toppin, Obi Questionable Injury/Illness – N/A; Low Back Soreness/Right Foot Injury Management
Walker, Jarace Questionable Injury/Illness – Low Back; Bruise
Zubac, Ivica Out Injury/Illness – Rib; Fracture