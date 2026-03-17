The NCAA tournament is about to begin, in both men's and women's college basketball. That means college basketball fans throughout the country will fill out their brackets. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is giving some advice to everyone who fills out March Madness brackets this year.

“Make one bracket and stand on it,” Haliburton posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Before he came into the NBA, Haliburton was a star for the Iowa State basketball program. This season, Iowa State is in the field for the men's tournament as a no. 2 seed. While the Pacers star didn't specifically say anything in his post about the Cyclones, it's reasonable to believe he would like to see them do well.

The NCAA men's tournament starts Tuesday. March Madness begins with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio. There are two contests Tuesday. Texas plays North Carolina State, while UMBC plays Howard.

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First Four games continue on Wednesday. The Round of 64 then begins on Thursday, with multiple teams in action including overall no. 1 seed Duke.

In the women's tournament, games begin on Wednesday. There are again two games scheduled for Wednesday, with Richmond playing Nebraska. The other contest is Missouri State against Stephen F. Austin. The tournament then moves on from there.

Fans are excited to see all the action unfold. It is essentially impossible to pick a perfect bracket, but fans have lots of fun trying to get as close as they can to perfection.

Haliburton will surely be watching the action in March Madness. Time will tell if he is able to get close to a perfect bracket.