As Aaron Judge and other on Team USA were sporting their country's hockey jerseys for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) ahead of the final game against Venezuela on Tuesday night, star Aaron Judge would be asked about the influence. With Judge competing in the WBC for Team USA, he looks to bring hardware home, just like the country's hockey team won the gold medal in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Speaking with Derek Jeter before the WBC Final against Venezuela, Judge expressed how the USA baseball team relates to the hockey squad.

“Both of them, just leave it all on the ice. You can just see it in their face. You can see it in the hits they were taking, the shots they were making. They left it all on the ice. I mean, that was pretty cool to watch, just like us, they're grinding with guys that usually they're playing against or competing against rival teams,” Judge said.

“Seeing people busting their teeth out, getting knocked out, everything and it didn't matter!”@thejudge44 tells @derekjeter how @usahockey winning gold at the Olympics was an inspiration to @USABaseball 🥇 pic.twitter.com/AHKDdSIuOM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 17, 2026

Aaron Judge continues on the Team USA hockey team

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With the USA basketball team winning the gold medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics, following the hockey team winning in the Winter Olympics, as said before, the baseball team looks to follow in the same footsteps, though it isn't Olympic competition.

Judge would speak more about the players on the USA hockey team setting their differences aside if they were on rival teams and representing their country to win. He also emphasized the quality of them taking physical pain, all to win a gold medal, being inspired by the levels they would go through.

“And they just came together and said, Hey, we're gonna do whatever we can to represent our country and bring this home. So seeing people busting their teeth out, getting knocked out, everything, it didn't matter they were there to represent their country at the end of the day,” Judge continued.

At any rate, Judge looks to take that inspiration to the WBC Final against Venezuela.