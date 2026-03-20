The Los Angeles Lakers’ win streak hit eight games following their 134-126 win against the Miami Heat on Thursday. The Lakers also improved to 3-0 on their current road trip, and the win was capped off by a 60-point explosion from Luka Doncic. But amid Doncic’s big game, LeBron James put his mark on the Lakers’ win with a triple double, prompting a three-word mic drop from head coach JJ Redick, as per Melissa Rohlin of The California Post.

“He’s a psycho,” Redick said following the Lakers’ win against the Heat.

LeBron James finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, giving him his second triple-double of the season. What was also impressive was the fact that the Lakers were on the second night of a back-to-back, a game that James was initially listed as questionable to play.

He shot 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line in 38 minutes of play. James was coming off another incredible performance the night before in the Lakers’ win against the Houston Rockets when he dropped 30 points while missing only one shot (13-of-14).

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Earlier this season when James initially returned to the Lakers’ lineup after missing the first 14 games of the season due to a nerve injury, he wasn’t playing in both games of back-to-back sets. But he has been for the most part since the New Year while the Lakers have continued to battle for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

James was selected to his 22nd consecutive All-Star appearance, however, his streak of 21 straight All-NBA Team finishes is at an end as he did not reach the league’s 65-game mandate to eligible for postseason honors.

After the win against the Heat, the Lakers improved to 45-25, while being two full games ahead of the No. 4 Minnesota Timberwolves. The team will visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday before culminating their road trip with games against the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers.