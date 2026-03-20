Luka Doncic has been otherworldly of late, but the Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard is still human.

During a break in Thursday's game and amid his scoring outburst in South Beach against the Miami Heat, Doncic was seen on camera looking exhausted on the bench, and also seemingly uttering a profane word to describe how tired he was during that moment.

With how Doncic played versus Miami, he had every right to feel and show that he was tired.

For one, it was the second night of a back-to-back set, and Doncic was also coming off a 40-point performance in Wednesday's road win against the Houston Rockets. After making the trip to Miami on a short turnaround and rest, the former NBA scoring champion somehow had enough energy to torch the Heat for 60 points.

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Luka Doncic shot 18-for-30 from the field and hit nine of his 17 attempts from behind the arc, while recording seven rebounds, five steals and three assists in 38 minutes.

The 27-year-old Doncic is on some kind of mystical form right now, as he's averaged 45.3 points on an incredible efficiency over the last three Lakers games. Over that stretch, he shot 53.7 percent from the field and hit 43.5 percent of his shots from the 3-point region.

As for the Lakers, they stretched their winning streak to eight games and are undefeated through three contests on their current road trip, which will take them to Orlando on Saturday, when they face the Orlando Magic.

The Lakers are third in the Western Conference standings with a 45-25 record.