Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May had rumors of him returning to his alma mater Indiana for quite some time now. However, it seems the Hoosiers will have to look elsewhere for their new head coach.

May is working on a new multi-year agreement that will keep him with the Wolverines for the foreseeable future, sources told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The Wolverines coach was one of the biggest names tied to the Indiana job that's coming open this offseason. Current Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson will step down following the end of the 2024-25 season, presenting an opening for a new era of Indiana basketball.

May has personal connections to the Hoosiers, serving as a student manager under the late legendary coach Bob Knight from 1996 to 2000.

How Dusty May has coached in first year with Wolverines so far

If Dusty May had interest in Indiana, it would have been a hard decision to turn down the potential offer of returning to the alma mater that helped him start his career in the sport.

However, it is fitting for May to continue building on the success he is having with the Michigan Wolverines so far. The team currently has a 20-5 overall record, having won 12 of their 14 games in conference play.

The Wolverines average 81.6 points on 49% shooting from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, beating teams by a solid margin of 10.6 points per game. Vladislav Goldin leads the way with numbers of 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.2 assists. Danny Wolf comes next with 12.9 points and 10 rebounds, while Tre Donaldson provides 12.7 points and four assists.

Rolling with six straight wins, the No. 12 Wolverines prepare for their next matchup, being against a ranked opponent. They host the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.