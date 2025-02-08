Dusty May continues to pad his impressive head coaching résumé, positioning Michigan basketball (18-5) for an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first year at the helm. His Wolverines withstood a furious comeback effort and edged out Indiana on the road in Saturday's Big Ten Conference clash, winning 70-67. Fans' attention was not solely on the action, however.

Conflicted emotions suffused Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, following the news that Hoosiers HC Mike Woodson will step down after the 2024-25 season. The home crowd might have an idea of whom they wish to fill the soon-to-be vacant job. During the pregame introductions, Hoosier Nation greeted May with lively applause.

The 48-year-old grew up in Greene County and is an Indiana University alumnus, serving as a student manager during the tail-end of the legendary Bobby Knight era. But this reception goes beyond just a homecoming. The message is clear: many fans want May to succeed Woodson as head coach.

He did not take the bait during the postgame press conference. “First of all, it's flattering,” May said, per The Field of 68 X account, when asked about the friendly response. “That stuff’s crazy. I love being at Michigan. I love our team. We're fighting like crazy. That's it. (Indiana) is my foundation, but I’m very very happy at the University of Michigan.”

May did not outright reject the possibility of returning to Bloomington, which surely caught the attention of some Ann Arbor residents, but he is clearly focused on achieving excellence with the Wolverines this year.

Michigan is on a tear under new HC Dusty May

Michigan's imposing big-man duo, Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf, punished Indiana inside by combining for 48 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks. Guard Tre Donaldson added 18 points of his own to go with two steals. Despite shooting less than 25 percent from behind the 3-point line and blowing an 18-point lead, the program earned its fourth straight victory.

The Wolverines sit a half-game out of first place in the conference standings, but they can potentially change that when they face Purdue in the Crisler Center on Tuesday night. May has quickly rejuvenated Michigan basketball, a feat that is made even more impressive in this expanded Big Ten. His squad possesses enough offensive versatility to possibly enjoy a special run this March.

Moreover, he has the big-game experience the team needs to take on such an undertaking. Dusty May, who does not have a losing season in his seven-year head coaching career, guided Cinderella Story Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023. Could he do the same for Michigan in 2025?

If he does, the likelihood of him dashing back to Hoosier Country presumably diminishes by a decent amount. And at the very least, another banner would make a nice parting gift.