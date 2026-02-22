Dusty May pointed out errors that cost the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines squad in their 68-63 loss to the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night.

May is going through the eighth season of his head coaching career, his second with the Wolverines. This season has been a huge success so far as he elevated the program into serious contention for the national championship this year. However, the loss to Duke showed some flaws that Michigan will have to improve ahead of the postseason.

May reflected on the win after the game, via Carolina Blitz. He knew that schedule a tough game like Duke was going to put Michigan in unknown territory. Despite the mistakes throughout the loss, he believes they will be better from the experience.

“To schedule a game like this, you don't know what it's going to look like after the fact, and even the preparation made up to it. We know more about our team now. We will be better because of this game and overall, we didn't rebound the way we needed to, and we made some some timely errors. And when you're playing someone like Duke, they make you pay for every mistake, and they did that tonight. But proud of our guys, I thought we fought, we competed, we overcame some adversity, we stayed together. And, like I said, well, there are several learning lessons that we will have from this film and from this game, the way it felt live,” May said.

How Dusty May, Michigan performed against Duke

Dusty May and Michigan will certainly be better from the loss to Duke. With their non-conference slate over, they can look forward to the rest of Big 12 Play.

Three players scored in double-digits for Michigan in the loss. Yaxel Lendeborg led the way with a stat line of 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal. He shot 7-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Morez Johnson Jr. came next with 13 points and six rebounds, while Aday Mara provided 10 points and four rebounds.

Michigan fell to a 25-2 overall record on the season, going 15-1 in its Big Ten matchups so far. They maintain the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The No. 1 Wolverines will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Minnesota Golden Gophers as tip-off will take place on Feb. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET.