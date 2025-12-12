The Carolina Panthers may have turned a corner during the 2025 season. Carolina is 7-6 heading into Week 15 and they are still alive in the NFC playoff picture. There's even more good news for Panthers fans, as one of their best defensive players should be back for Sunday's game.

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn has cleared concussion protocol, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He has no injury status and will play on Sunday against the Saints.

Horn has been in concussion protocol ever since suffering a concussion during Week 12 against the 49ers.

The veteran cornerback was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Horn took a major step forward on Thursday as he was upgraded to a full participant.

However, the final step of the process was to receive clearance from an independent neurologist. Now that Horn has passed that hurdle, he is ready to return for Carolina.

The 26-year-old cornerback has 15 solo tackles, six passes defensed, and five interceptions on the season.

Horn will be a huge addition to a Panthers team that is getting better as the season progresses.

Panthers can take over NFC South with win against Saints in Week 15

Horn picked a great time to come back from injury.

The Panthers find themselves in an unfamiliar position headed into Week 15. If they can get a win against the Saints, they'll take over first place in the NFC South division standings.

Carolina has been behind Tampa Bay for most of the 2025 season. But there is now an opening to pass Tampa after their surprising loss to Atlanta on Thursday Night Football.

The Buccaneers are now 7-7 and the Panthers are 7-6, so a win would put Carolina in the lead at 8-6.

What's even more exciting about the NFC South division race is that both Carolina and Tampa still have yet to play their two divisional matchups in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Sunday's game is still important for Carolina. But the winner of their two matchups against the Buccaneers could really be what decides the division.

Panthers at Saints kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.