While the Miami Marlins have been involved in plenty of trade rumors, they have had a relatively quiet offseason. But on Thursday, the Marlins made a major league addition to their corner infield.

Miami has signed Christopher Morel to a one-year contract, via Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. The Marlins plan to play him at first base and are hopeful their hitting coach Pedro Guerrero will help him further develop in the box, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Morel has never played first base at the major league level. However, he has played every other defensive position besides catcher. The Marlins have a clear need at first base and Morel will now get a crack at earning the full-time opportunity. They're clearly confident he can handle the position.

The now first baseman spent the 2025 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, appearing in 105 games. Morel hit .219 with 11 home runs, 33 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Over his entire four-year MLB career, the 26-year-old has hit .222 with 74 home runs, 210 home runs and 31 stolen bases.

There are clear flaws in Morel's game, but there have been some high points as well. He had 20+ home runs and 60+ RBIs in both 2023 and 2024. In 2023, as a member of the Chicago Cubs, Morel hit .247 with 26 home runs, 70 RBIs and six stolen bases. If Morel's numbers were transported to the 2025 Marlins squad, he would've ranked first in home runs and third in RBIs.

At this stage, Morel is more of a lottery ticket than a surefire addition. But if Guerrero can help the first baseman move forward as a hitter, perhaps the Marlins found a diamond in the rough.