The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best roster in MLB. There's no question about it. They could run it back with the same group as last year and probably win their third consecutive Fall Classic in 2026. However, Andrew Friedman and the ball club are always looking for ways to improve, and trading starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow could help them accomplish that goal.

The Dodgers already signed star pitcher Edwin Diaz, addressing their closer uncertainty. Meanwhile, Los Angeles features no shortage of starting pitching depth. Rumors of a possible Glasnow trade have begun to emerge in recent weeks.

Glasnow is under contract through 2027 and has a club option for 2028. The 32-year-old has played a significant role in the Dodgers' success over the past couple of seasons. Moving him could help the Dodgers get even better, though.

Los Angeles could acquire younger position players in a deal for Glasnow. The ball club may even add star prospects, as the Dodgers are always thinking about the future. Another idea that has been floated is that the Dodgers could look to include Glasnow in a potential deal for Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal.

Regardless of the return, moving on from Glasnow makes more sense than one may initially imagine. There is one more reason why the Dodgers should consider a Glasnow trade, however.

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow uncertainty

Glasnow was an All-Star in 2024. He features some of the best stuff in baseball when healthy. At 32 years old, though, one has to wonder what Glasnow's future in MLB holds.

He has dealt with injury trouble throughout his big league career. The right-handed hurler made his MLB debut back in 2016, working as both a starter and a reliever. Since being converted to a full-time starter with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, Glasnow has never started more than 22 games in a single season.

Despite pitching well in 2025 — he recorded a 3.19 ERA — Glasnow only made 18 starts. He is not getting any younger and Glasnow's injury history leaves room for concern.

There is not too much reason to be worried about performance decline. Glasnow has continued to pitch well — and even improve — while on the mound in recent years. The possibility of missing time is what stands out as a concern, and trading him right now would allow the Dodgers to maximize his value.

Should LA move Glasnow for a superstar or multiple players?

The idea of including Glasnow in a Skubal deal is intriguing. However, the Tigers may ask for younger MLB players/top prospects. The Dodgers would have to part ways with their best overall prospects to acquire the reigning AL Cy Young winner, but landing Skubal may not cost them Glasnow.

Rather, the Dodgers should look for a separate trade partner for Glasnow if they decide to move on from him. LA's roster does not need a whole lot of help, but adding extra position player/bullpen depth to go along with a prospect or two would not hurt.

Do the Dodgers have to trade Glasnow? No, as he is a talented pitcher who would help the team while on the mound in 2026. As the Dodgers look for ways to get even better, though, moving Glasnow will be a realistic option.

It may be surprising, but trading Glasnow would be the perfect move in a lot of ways.