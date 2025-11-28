The Michigan State Spartans basketball team delivered one of its most complete efforts of the young season on Thanksgiving, defeating the North Carolina Tarheels in the Fort Myers Tip-Off title game behind another breakout performance from Jeremy Fears Jr. The sophomore guard finished with 19 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds in the 74-58 win, guiding the Spartans through key stretches and establishing an early tone that held throughout the night. The showing set the stage for Tom Izzo to highlight how his emerging leader has grown into a central piece of the program’s identity.

In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter), Fox College Hoops shared Izzo’s comments after the win. The longtime Spartans coach discussed the growth in leadership he has seen from the sophomore guard and how it reflects the program’s values.

“He's (Fears Jr.) starting to become the leader that I think is very important, and that's what culture gets you.”

The win pushed the Spartans to 7-0 and gave them another ranked victory after holding the Tar Heels to 17 percent shooting from three. Fears led the way with a career-high scoring night and added seven assists and five rebounds while controlling the pace from start to finish. His playmaking helped Michigan State build an early lead, withstand a second-half push from North Carolina, and dominate the final minutes as the Spartans pulled away.

Izzo emphasized that Fears’ development comes from steady work and genuine internal growth. The 19-year-old has taken over as the primary initiator, boosting the team’s efficiency with composed decision-making. The point guard's performance in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship reinforced the staff’s belief that he could become the program’s engine.

The Thanksgiving victory also boosted Michigan State basketball’s national profile. With strong defensive metrics, steady half-court execution, and a rising star at point guard, the Spartans have positioned themselves as one of the early contenders in the Big Ten and beyond. If Fears continues on this trajectory, his emergence could become one of the defining storylines of the Spartans’ season.