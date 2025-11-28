The Dallas Cowboys added another viral moment to their growing highlight reel on Thanksgiving when wide receiver George Pickens pulled off a stunning hurdle over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie during a key third-down conversion. The Cowboys star turned a routine in-breaking route into a 39-yard gain, and the play immediately became one of the NFL’s top clips of the early holiday slate.

The NFL posted the moment to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account after capturing the play live on the broadcast. The replay showed Pickens taking flight as McDuffie closed for the tackle, creating one of the most dramatic images of the game.

Pickens tried the hurdle 😅 KCvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+

pic.twitter.com/rnOzIi1Pei

The hurdle came at a crucial point in the matchup. Facing a 3rd-and-8, Pickens caught the pass, spun up the sideline, and elevated completely over McDuffie before landing in stride. The gain set up a first-and-goal, and the Cowboys later punched in a go-ahead score on a Javonte Williams run to take a 28-21 lead. Pickens then capped the possession by hauling in the two-point conversion to extend the margin.

McDuffie, a fourth-year veteran corner and one of the league’s top defensive backs, had a difficult night. He allowed more yards in the first quarter than he had in any full game this season and was flagged three times for defensive pass interference. Pickens targeted that matchup throughout the night as Dallas leaned on explosive plays to seize momentum.

The hurdle symbolized the aggressive energy the Cowboys brought into the holiday matchup. With Pickens emerging as a consistent big-play threat, Dallas continues to showcase an offense capable of flipping a game with one touch.