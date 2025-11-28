The New Orleans Saints (2-9) will visit the Miami Dolphins (4-7) in Week 13, with injuries putting their offensive game plan in jeopardy. Star wide receiver Chris Olave, who appeared on Wednesday's injury report with a back injury and practiced on a limited basis before leaving early, now seems in danger of missing Sunday’s clash, as he also missed Thursday’s practice. According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, the 25-year-old is day-to-day with back spasms.

Olave, the team’s leading receiver, has been a consistent presence throughout the 2025 season, suiting up for all 11 games. He tops the Saints in major receiving categories with 69 receptions on 108 targets for 734 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 66.7 yards per game. In rookie quarterback Tyler Shough’s three starts, Olave has caught 17 passes for 234 yards, including a season-high 104-yard outing against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receivers Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipton, along with tight end Juwan Johnson, are likely to take on larger roles if Olave is unable to play.

Running back Alvin Kamara's status for Week 13 is also uncertain. Dealing with a knee injury sustained in the first quarter in last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the veteran.missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday. Kamara, who has played through an ankle issue earlier this season, is averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per carry. His absence would be the first game he misses this year, shifting the rushing burden to rookie Devin Neal and recent acquisition Audric Estime against one of the NFL’s weaker run defenses.

Meanwhile, New Orleans upgraded tackle Taliese Fuaga to a full participant who missed the previous two games with an ankle injury.

The Saints' offense, already depleted by departures of Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks, faces a daunting challenge in Miami. The team hopes Olave can return to practice on Friday to regain full health, but with back spasms forcing him out of consecutive sessions, the situation remains precarious as New Orleans attempts to salvage its season.