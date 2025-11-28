Oregon State football lost out on landing Brent Vigen of Montana State. Tim Polasek of North Dakota State was another who took himself out of the Beavers' running. But an Alabama assistant looks like the top target in Corvallis.

Crimson Tide co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard is trending up as the next Beavers head coach, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Shephard also serves as the wide receivers coach for Alabama.

If hired, Shephard becomes the first from the Kalen DeBoer coaching tree to land a head coaching gig at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Alabama, though, brings a deep history of producing future head coaches via DeBoer's predecessor Nick Saban.

Kirby Smart, Mike Locksley and Lane Kiffin are recent past ‘Bama assistants who took head coaching gigs. Shephard came to Tuscaloosa in 2024 in leaving Washington to join DeBoer's ‘Bama staff.

Oregon State targeting assistant with past national title experience

Shephard would take over a Beavers team soon to enter a new era of Pac-12 football.

But he was immensely successful in the conference before — under DeBoer's tutelage. Shephard led the Washington Huskies wide receivers for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the latter campaign ending in a national title appearance. Jalen McMillan and Rome Udonze were two of his UW wideouts before heading to the NFL.

The 42-year-old now is coaching Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard; both of whom have become Southeastern Conference stars. Oregon State would become his first head coaching job ever. He even once worked at the NCAA Education Services Division for DePauw University rather than play collegiately.

Shephard isn't the only name linked to the Beavers' opening. Former conference foe Justin Wilcox was fired at Cal on Sunday. Wilcox has ties to the state of Oregon as a Eugene native and former defensive back for the Ducks.