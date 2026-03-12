While most of the chatter surrounding the Boston Celtics-San Antonio Spurs contest centered on Jaylen Brown's ejection, Jayson Tatum tuned some of his attention to another call. Or a non-call in this case. And it involved Victor Wembanyama.

At one point during the game, the Celtics star drove into the lane for a bucket. Upon the ball going through the hoop, Wemby gave Tatum a bit of a shove. No foul was called.

Tatum didn't mince any words in describing the incident.

Jayson Tatum scores the basket then gets shoved by Victor Wembanyama, interesting. 🤔 😂 pic.twitter.com/gRQb7SzU5P — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 11, 2026

“I mean, me and the ref definitely had a talk about it. I'm like, how the f**k did you not see that!”

Tatum's comments came just a couple minutes after and in the same locker room spot where teammate Derrick White had called the two technical fouls on Brown, “bullsh*t.”

“Said that on my way back.” Tatum continued with his comments. “Yeah, I quit talking and just went back to the huddle.”

"I was like, did you really not f***ing see that?"⬇️ The Jaylen Brown ejection wasn't the only call (or lack of one) that had the Celtics hot after last night's loss to #Spurs -Jayson Tatum answers question about Wemby initiating contact but not being whistled on a Tatum lay-up pic.twitter.com/Ghk5cjbZNv — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) March 11, 2026

In just his third game of the year, because of an Achilles tear suffered during the playoffs, Tatum scored a season high 24 in the Alamo City. Wembanyama put up a game-high 39 points.

Jayson Tatum reacts to Jaylen Brown's ejection

Tatum's thoughts on the play involving Wemby came after he'd shared his thoughts on Brown's ouster.

Article Continues Below

“I disagreed with it. They made a big deal about prime-time games, and stars playing, and being available. You definitely got a push, and at first take it probably wasn't too good. Emotions are here, so I can tell you, you've got to understand a national TV game between the best teams in the league. When you make a big deal about stars playing, then you trigger every person to want to end the game. So, I disagreed with it.”

With the Celtics leading scorer for the year gone, Tatum, who's held that mantle for the last six seasons, acknowledged he felt the need to do more. In reality, though, there's little he could do while watching half the contest on the bench.

“I can play more,” the four-time All-NBA first team selection answered when asked of he's ready for 35 minutes per night of if he's comfortable closer to around 27 per outing.

“But, I understand the bigger picture,” Tatum continued. “In the moment, I'm not thinking about my Achilles. I mean, I'm trying to compete, I'm trying to be out there, but it's part of the plan, so I've got to stick with it.”

The third overall pick in 2017 saw the court for 24 minutes in the 125-116 loss to the Spurs.

“I feel good,” Tatum said after helping keep Boston close against a team that, including this victory, has won 16 of 17 contests.

“You've got to give them credit,” the former Duke star added of the Spurs. “They made some plays, they hit some big shots. I felt like we missed some shots that we normally make. We competed to the very end. Guys stepped up in big ways.”

“They're a fun team to watch,” Tatum continued about San Antonio, “They're very competitive, and you can see exactly why they've had the season that they've had.”