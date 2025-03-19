Former Tennessee women's basketball coach Kellie Harper has been named the new head coach of Missouri women’s basketball, the university announced Tuesday, marking her return to the state where she previously led Missouri State to the Sweet 16 in 2019. Harper takes over after the resignation of Robin Pingeton.

Harper, 47, arrives in Columbia after five seasons at Tennessee, where she compiled a 108-52 record and reached the NCAA Sweet 16 twice. The Lady Vols went 20-13 last season and were eliminated in the second round by NC State, which reached the Final Four. Harper was let go following the tournament.

“Missouri is a special place, and I know firsthand the passion and pride that surrounds this program,” Harper said in a statement, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “Our family is excited to return to the state of Missouri. The foundation is in place for success — and I can’t wait to get started.”

Harper brings two decades of Division I head coaching experience, with previous stops at Western Carolina (2004–09), NC State (2009–13) and Missouri State (2013–19). Her career record stands at 393-260 with nine NCAA Tournament appearances and four conference tournament championships.

A Tennessee native, Harper played point guard under legendary coach Pat Summitt, helping the Lady Vols to three national championships from 1995 to 1999. She also spent the past season as an SEC Network analyst before accepting Missouri’s offer.

Missouri athletic director Laird Veatch called Harper the “ideal leader” for the program, citing her ties to the state and the Southeastern Conference, as well as her recruiting and player development record.

“She is nationally respected, and her experience in the SEC, her deep ties to the state of Missouri and her ability to recruit and develop championship-level players make her the ideal leader for our program,” Veatch said in a statement.

Harper replaces Pingeton, who stepped down after 15 seasons at Missouri. The Tigers finished 14-18 and 3-13 in the SEC this year, missing the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season. Pingeton’s tenure included four NCAA berths and 250 total wins, with a roster that once featured all-time leading scorer Sophie Cunningham.

A date for Harper’s introductory press conference has not yet been announced.