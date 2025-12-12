The Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) have a seemingly soft matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) this Sunday afternoon, but they are stumbling their way into the final stretch of the regular season. The Super Bowl 59 champions have looked downright dysfunctional during their three-game losing streak, and making matters worse, they remain painfully shorthanded. Beloved right tackle Lane Johnson and star defensive tackle Jalen Carter have both been ruled out for Week 15, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Johnson has been sidelined since suffering a foot injury in the Eagles' Nov. 16 win versus the Detroit Lions. It is no coincidence that Philly's already inconsistent passing offense has been less efficient over the last couple of games.

Jalen Hurts threw four interceptions in Monday's debacle against the Los Angeles Chargers. Johnson is a steadying presence in the trenches who comprises a huge piece of this squad's identity. The two-time First-Team All-Pro has not allowed a sack in 449 offensive snaps played this season, per Pro Football Focus. The Raiders' defense leaves much to be desired, but game-wrecking edge rusher Maxx Crosby is surely licking his chops following this latest news.

The Eagles' front-seven also takes a big hit amid Carter's continued absence. He missed the Chargers game after undergoing surgery on both of his shoulders and will stay out of commission for the time being. The 2024-25 Second-Team All-Pro has two sacks, 20 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 36 total pressures and 16 stops in 10 games. Despite Las Vegas' issues, tight end Brock Bowers, running back Ashton Jeanty and wide receiver Tre Tucker all pose threats on offense.

But this team has not won a game since beating the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 12. Even an undermanned version of the Eagles should be able to exploit the Raiders' deficiencies. Though, as fans know all too well, trying to make sense of this franchise is a migraine-inducing exercise.

Philly can inch closer to its second straight NFC East title with a win, but it will have to do so without two undeniable difference-makers. The action kicks off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.