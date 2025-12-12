The Baltimore Orioles made one of the biggest splashes of free agency when they signed first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract. Now, Alonso is getting settled into his new home.

When the slugger dons his Orioles jersey for the first time, he will be wearing the No. 25. It's in honor of his son Sonny, who was born in 2025. Alonso wanted to show his family some respect as he goes through his Baltimore journey, via the team's X, formerly Twitter account.

“2025 is a special year for me and my family,” Alonso said. “We welcomed our son into the world. I chose 25 because of him.”

"2025 is a special year for me and my family," Alonso said. "We welcomed our son into the world. I chose 25 because of him."

No matter what number Alonso is wearing, the Orioles are expecting him to rake. Over his seven years with the New York Mets, the first baseman hit .253 with 264 home runs and 712 RBIs. Alonso is a five-time All-Star, currently on a streak of four straight nominations. Furthermore, he is a former Rookie of the Year and two-time Home Run Derby champion.

During the 2025 season, Alonso hit .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs. He also led National League in doubles with 41. If Alonso had been on the Orioles, he would've led the team in home runs by 21 and RBIs by 58.

And that's precisely while Baltimore targeted him in free agency. The Orioles have plenty of young talent in their core. But they needed a true big bat to tie everything together. Between Alonso and all of the O's prospects, the franchise should have one of the scarier lineups for the foreseeable future.

Opposing pitchers will at least be a bit cautious when No. 25 steps to the plate.