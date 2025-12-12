After finishing the 2025-26 regular season with a 10-2 record, the No. 15 Utah Utes will take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 31. However, it sounds like after this season, the program is going to have to find a new head coach after Kyle Whittingham announced he is stepping down.

Reports indicate that Whittingham, who is 66 years old, is removing himself from the head coaching job at Utah after 21 seasons, according to Nick Schultz of On3 Sports. It's said that the Las Vegas Bowl will be his final game with the program.

“Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is stepping down, the university announced. He has been the Utes' head coach for 21 seasons and will coach in the Las Vegas Bowl.”

To be clear, Whittingham is not retiring and could still seek a new job elsewhere, per Christopher Kamrani and Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. Reports also indicate that longtime defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will take over as Utah's next head coach.

“Whittingham, 66, is not retiring, according to a source close to the coach, and may pursue other coaching opportunities.”

Article Continues Below

Kyle Whittingham explained why he decided to step down as the Utes' head football coach in an official statement, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Overall, the 2008 Paul “Bear” Bryant Award winner is grateful for his opportunity to coach Utah for over two decades.

“The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah,” Whittingham said. “It's been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years, and I'm very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here.

“The opportunity to guide so many talented young men as they pursued their goals – both on and off the field – has truly been a blessing, “continued Whittingham. “Thank you to the University, the Salt Lake community, all of Ute Nation, and most of all my wife and family for your unwavering support that has helped make Utah Football what it is today.”

Kyle Whittingham ends his 21-season tenure with Utah with a 177-88 win-loss record while going 11-6 in bowl games. He also led the Utes to two Pac-12 Conference titles in 2021 and 2022.