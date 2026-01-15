There have already been several incidents throughout the past few months that include former and current NBA players, as well as coaches, getting arrested for gambling and fixing games. The situation has now made its way to NCAA basketball, as 20 men were charged for rigging games, according to ESPN's David Purdum.

“20 men were charged in a point-shaving scheme involving more than 39 college basketball players on more than 17 NCAA Division I teams and leading to more than 29 games being fixed, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday,” Purdum wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fifteen of the defendants played college basketball the past two seasons, and some have even played this season. Cedquavious Hunter and Dyquavian Short were two of the players listed in the indictment, and sanctioned in November 2025 for fixing New Orleans games.

Shane Hennen and Marves Fairley, two other defendants, were also charged in a federal indictment centered around gambling schemes in the NBA.

According to the indictment, the scheme started in September 2022 and was focused on fixing games in the Chinese Basktball Association. Fairley and Hennen went after former NBA player Antonio Blakeney, who was playing for the Jiangsu Dragons of the CBA. Blakeney agreed to participate in the scheme and then recruited other players from Jiangsu, according to the indictment.

During a game on March 6, 2023, Blakeney and the Dragons were 11.5–point underdogs to the Guangdong Southern Tigers. Fairley and Hennen bet $198,3000 on BetRivers Sportsbook for them to be the favorites to cover the spread. Blakeney averaged 32 points per game that season and just scored just 11 that night, and the Dragons lost to the Tigers 127-96, which also helped cover the spread.

Fairley and Hennen then started doing college basketball games, as they offered bribes to college players that ranged from $10,000 to $30,000 so they could help them.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were the latest players to be arrested for working with gamblers to bet on pitches.