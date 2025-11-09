Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were suspended during the 2025 season for allegedly being involved in an MLB betting scheme. On Sunday, reports indicate that both are being indicted by prosecutors on several charges.

Both Clase and Ortiz are being indicted by prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, for allegedly rigging games, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Clase is currently not in custody, while Ortizi is said to have been arrested in Boston, Massachusetts.

“BREAKING: Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted by prosecutors in Brooklyn on a host of charges related to a scheme to rig bets on pitches thrown in MLB games. Ortiz was arrested in Boston earlier today. Clase is not currently in custody.”

Passan shares several updates regarding the situation. He reports that Clase and Ortiz would allegedly throw balls on purpose so bettors could bet on balls and strikes thrown. Emmanuel Clase allegedly began doing this in May of 2023, while Luis Ortiz joined in on a later date.

“The 23-page indictment against Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz lays out the alleged scheme for the pitchers to intentionally throw balls so bettors could wager on pitches to be balls or strikes. It started, prosecutors say, as early as May 2023 with Clase and later included Ortiz.”

Additionally, prosecutors claim that Clase and Ortiz were paid $5,000 each on June 15, 2025. Ortiz was allegedly paid for throwing an intentional ball, while Clase facilitated it. Then they were allegedly paid $7,000 each on June 27, 2025, for the same thing, according to the indictment.

“Prosecutors allege that Luis Ortiz was paid $5,000 for throwing an intentional ball June 15 and Emmanuel Clase given $5,000 for facilitating it. They did it again, according to the indictment, June 27. The payment for each on that pitch was $7,000 apiece.”

Jeff Passan reports that both Guardians pitchers are facing up to 65 years in prison. That would only happen if both Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz are convicted on all charges. The Eastern District of New York is indicting Clase and Ortiz on fraud, conspiracy, and bribery charges.