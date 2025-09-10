On Wednesday, the NCAA Committee officially suspended three players after they illegally took part in sports betting activities. These three players attended Fresno State and San Jose State, two Mountain West schools, preparing for the start of the season in under two months.

Here is the statement from the NCAA Committee.

“The NCAA Committee on Infractions released the findings after an NCAA enforcement investigation uncovered violations by three student-athletes who competed in men's basketball at Fresno State and San Jose State. As part of a coordinated effort, the student-athletes bet on their own games, one another's games and/or provided information that enabled others to do so during the 2024-25 regular season. Two of the student-athletes then manipulated their performances to ensure that certain bets were won. As a result, they violated ethical conduct rules, triggering permanent ineligibility.”

“The individuals — Mykell Robinson, Steven Vasquez and Jalen Weaver — were released from their respective teams and are no longer enrolled at their previous schools.”

According to the article, Robinson and Vasquez put together a big parlay that involved Robinson's stats. He underperformed on purpose to win a $15,000+ bet. The NCAA and Professional sports have been trying to eliminate this for a reason, as it completely undermines the integrity of the game. Athletes continue to do this, and the penalties will remain harsh. Their careers will not be the same, and it won't be easy to imagine any program bringing them in after an incident like this.

The article from the committee backs this up.

“The Committee on Infractions does not currently assess penalties for student-athletes who violated NCAA rules but did approve the findings, confirming that the violations occurred. Student-athletes who are found to have violated NCAA rules are ineligible and can only be reinstated with the assistance of an NCAA school. In 2023, Division I members changed the guidelines for student-athlete reinstatement for sports betting violations, but generally speaking, the starting point for student-athletes who bet on their own games is a permanent loss of eligibility.”