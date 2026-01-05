Nebraska basketball continues its momentous ascent during the 2025-26 season, vaulting into the Associated Press top-10 rankings for the first time in 60 years, per the ESPN Insights X account. Their hard-earned 58-56 victory versus Michigan State last Friday, widely dubbed the most important home game in Cornhuskers history, kept their undefeated campaign intact while also accruing droves of supporters.

Nebraska is no longer just a nice story that racked up wins in a fairly weak non-conference schedule. Fred Hoiberg's team just beat a highly-respected program that is expected to contend for a Big Ten title. The Huskers deserve genuine acclaim. The landmark achievement did not come without plenty of challenges, however.

Michigan State was in prime position to spoil Nebraska's perfect season and top-10 hopes, but 21 turnovers and a couple of missed free throws late allowed Lincoln to erupt in jubilation. Though, this conference showdown was not merely about the Spartans' mistakes. The Cornhuskers seized a huge opportunity and improved to 14-0 for the first time ever.

What is perhaps most astounding about this outcome is that Nebraska triumphed despite playing an objectively ugly brand of basketball. The team shot 32 percent from the field and was out-rebounded 45-30, but Big Red put on its hard hat and plugged away until it secured victory.

Bradley transfer and Dutch forward Rienk Mast knocked down six 3-pointers, including the one that gave his squad the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the contest. He also posted seven rebounds and three blocks. Defensively, the Huskers harassed Michigan State, holding Tom Izzo's crew to 34 percent shooting. While this effort might not have been good enough to get the job done in East Lansing or against Michigan and Purdue, there is something to be said for showing up at home.

Nebraska basketball will have more chances to prove itself during Big Ten play. Hoiberg and company do not have much time to appreciate what their top-10 ranking represents, as they get set for a Monday night road matchup versus Ohio State (10-3).