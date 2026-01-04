TCU women’s basketball coach Mark Campbell gave a blunt assessment after No. 8 TCU suffered its first loss of the season, an 87-77 overtime defeat to the Utah women’s basketball on Saturday night at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

“We had a chance to steal this game. We didn't deserve this game,” Campbell said, as reported by Josh Furlong of KSL. “They out-played us, and so we've got to get better.”

TCU (14-1, 2-1 Big 12) appeared to regain control late in regulation, using a 7-0 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Marta Suarez and Donovyn Hunter to take a 66-64 lead with 49 seconds remaining. Utah missed two free throws that could have tied the game, and TCU extended the lead to three on a free throw from Olivia Miles. However, Lani White answered with a contested 3-pointer to tie the game at 67-all and force overtime.

“To be quite honest with you, I was a little confident in the shot,” White said, per Furlong. “I felt it in my hands. The seams were on the right spots, and I just let that thing fly.”

Utah never trailed in overtime, opening the extra period with a 9-2 run. White finished with 25 points as the Utes shot 56.5% from 3-point range and made 13 shots from beyond the arc.

“From the jump, they put together an incredible 45 minutes,” Campbell said. “They competed, they played hard, they made big-time shots.”

Miles led TCU with 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Suarez added 23 points and 11 rebounds. According to John Coon of the Associated Press, the Horned Frogs shot 37% overall and 9 of 39 from long distance.

TCU hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Utah plays at Kansas.