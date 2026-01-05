Texas Tech is having a great season, sitting at 11-3 on the season. That includes a comeback victory for Texas Tech over Duke. They will next face Houston on Tuesday night, and Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson is preparing for a Darrion Williams clone with the Red Raiders.

Sampson noted that Texas Tech has done a good job of “finding a Darrion Williams clone,” in LeJuan Watts, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

Williams was a major part of the 2024-2025 Texas Tech squad that made a run to the Elite Eight. He averaged 15.1 points per game, while bringing in 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He was also a major part of the overtime victory over Houston last season. In that game, Williams scored 13 points while adding four boards, three dimes, three blocks, and three steals.

The former Red Raider initially declared for the NBA Draft, but withdrew, and Williams transferred to NC State. The Red Raiders then brought in Watts, who was a transfer from Washington State and Eastern Washington before that.

Watts is averaging 14.1 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, plus .3 blocks, and .5 steals. He has been stellar as of late as well, scoring 19 or more points in three of the last four games. He has also had at least six rebounds in three of the last four games. The only recent game he did not have 19 and six was against Winthrop, when he played just 22 minutes and took just three shots.

Coach Sampson is looking to shut down Watts, something they struggled to do against Williams last season. Houston is 13-1 on the season. The two tip off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday night.