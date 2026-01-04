Heading into Saturday, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was the active leader in NCAA Division I Basketball wins. After Arkansas defeated Tennessee 86-75, he is now tied with Arkansas head coach John Calipari. Coach Cal made sure to make a quip about vacated wins when discussing joining Barnes as the active win leader.

“I've had a few more than that … but that's fine,” Calipari said, according to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

The former UMass, Memphis, and Kentucky coach has had a total of 42 victories vacated, with four wins from his time at UMass and 38 more wins from his time at Memphis vacated due to different violations of NCAA rules. This would put him at 888 total wins when including the vacated ones. Currently, Calipari and Barnes are tied for ninth all-time in Division I wins.

With the inclusion of vacated victories, Calipari would move up to sixth all-time in wins, but would not be tied for the active lead. The active leader would then be Rick Pitino, who had 894 wins when counting his 123 vacated victories. Still, coach Cal is happy to be tied with his friend Barners, whom he met at a summer basketball camp at Pitt in 1976.

Article Continues Below

“He and I have been dear friends (since) we worked camp together. I told him today, ‘How many times have we played against each other?' Great friend. I love him, and I'm not saying that lightly. Like, I love him. He's like my brother,” Calipari said, making sure to heap on praise for his friend. “He's as good as it gets. He's a Hall of Fame coach, belongs in the Hall of Fame.”

Barnes made sure to tell the media his feelings about his friend after the contest on Saturday.

“Anywhere he's ever been he's won. He's a guy who really cares about this game. He's not afraid to speak out about it when he sees issues. He's an out-of-the-box thinker, too. Not only does he win … but he really cares about the college game and wants to see it better,” the Tennessee coach said of his opponent coach.

Tennessee will look for its first win in SEC play at home against Texas on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Arkansas will look to move to 2-0 in conference play, facing Ole Miss on the road on Wednesday. The two legendary coaches will not face again during the regular season.