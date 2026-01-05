Iowa men’s basketball took a meaningful step forward on Saturday, and the head coach Ben McCollum made sure to acknowledge everyone who helped make it happen. The Hawkeyes’ 74-61 win over UCLA Bruins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena marked the most notable victory of McCollum’s young tenure, not just because of the opponent, but because of what it represented for a program still finding its identity.

Playing in front of over 12,000 fans, Iowa looked confident, connected, and fully bought in, something McCollum emphasized afterward. Speaking postgame, McCollum reflected on the atmosphere and what it meant for his roster, many of whom followed him from Drake despite having other opportunities.

“To see the crowd for my team, because whether people think so or not, those guys had a lot of other options, including the six at Drake,” McCollum said, via Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register. “That was a 31-win team. Alvaro (Folgueiras) had a lot of different options. A lot of those other guys did, too, and they bet on our staff, and they bet on this place. They want to flip it into what we think we can make it, and they see it trending that direction. It doesn’t mean it’s just going to keep going that direction. There’s going to be some problems. There’s going to be downs. And there’s going to be some ups. To see that (crowd) is pretty cool, I think, for our guys, that like, man, if we work for something, good things can happen.”

The message came after Iowa controlled much of the game, building a lead as large as 24 points in the first half against a UCLA team that, while not historically dominant, remains a capable and respected opponent.

Article Continues Below

The performance also quieted some skepticism surrounding McCollum’s decision to bring multiple former Drake players with him. Bennett Stirtz delivered a standout night with 27 points, while Tavion Banks, Kael Combs, Cam Manyawu, and Alvaro Folgueiras all played meaningful roles, reinforcing McCollum’s belief in the group he assembled.

At 12-2 and now ranked No. 25, Iowa has momentum, but McCollum has been clear that this is just the beginning. Road tests remain, starting with a matchup at Minnesota Golden Gophers, and a looming home showdown against No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini promises another chance to measure progress.

For now, though, Saturday night offered a glimpse of what Iowa basketball could become and why fans are starting to believe again.