Paige Bueckers turned so many heads in her first year in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings; in her rookie campaign, she already averaged 19.2 points per game on 47/33/89 shooting splits. It was head-scratching when Bueckers wasn't able to win the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award in unanimous fashion. But with the WNBA on a hiatus, Bueckers is showing out in Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 basketball league for women.

Even against incredible opposition, the Wings star is still able to separate herself from the rest of the pack. She finished with 24 points on the night on 7-15 shooting from the field in a win for the Breeze against the Phantom, a team with the likes of Kelsey Plum, Aliyah Boston, and Tiffany Hayes leading the way.

Bueckers is an incredible shot-maker, and in the first half of that contest, she drilled a sidestep three-pointer at the buzzer to give her team a five-point lead at the halftime interval.

Only 24 years of age, Bueckers has the entire basketball world at the palm of her hands. She is a serial winner as well, so no one should be surprised that she's playing winning basketball wherever she goes.

Now, the Wings, while watching Bueckers play, have to be feeling a sense of urgency to build a winning roster around their franchise talent.

Wings' Paige Bueckers is in for a huge Year 2

Bueckers looked like a woman amongst girls in her first year in the WNBA, and now that she's already fully acclimated to the physicality of the professional league, a huge Year 2 appears to be in the cards for her.

The Wings have a golden chance to add talent to the roster anyway; they won the first overall pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft, and many have them selecting 6'7″ Lauren Betts to give Bueckers her dance partner on the pick-and-roll.