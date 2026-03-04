When Caleb Wilson suffered a fractured left hand versus Miami on Feb. 10, North Carolina appeared to be headed toward a lost campaign. Even if the stellar freshman fully recovers, a lack of cohesion could doom the Tar Heels in big moments. However, after seeing what this team has accomplished without him, and in the absence of other core players, fans should have renewed confidence ahead of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Hubert Davis wants his players to be acknowledged for the determination they have exemplified.

The North Carolina basketball head coach guided his squad to a 67-63 win versus Clemson on Senior Night, securing a perfect 18-0 record at home for the season. Despite getting hit with significant adversity late in the campaign, the Tar Heels will be ranked inside the top-20 going into the ACC Tournament. And that is a testament to their depth and resolve.

“This is the 15th game where this team has had to play without {at least one of) Seth Trimble, Henri Veesaar or Caleb Wilson, and I hope they are recognized for that,” Davis said after the game, per Carolina Blitz.

Article Continues Below

The Tar Heels' top three scorers have all missed multiple games, with Wilson missing the last six. And yet, they still have a chance to finish third in the conference. Their tenacity was on full display in the Dean E. Smith Center on Tuesday.

Veesaar was the only starter to score in double figures (13 points), and the team shot below 40 percent from the field, but Luka Bogavac exploded off the bench. He drained six 3-pointers in just 23 minutes of action, giving Carolina (24-6, 12-5) additional momentum entering Saturday's face-off with No. 1 Duke (28-2, 16-1). With Caleb Wilson potentially active for that rivalry clash, UNC is in line to be one of the most intriguing competitors in The Big Dance.

Hubert Davis believes North Carolina has already done enough to earn a solid spot in the 68-team bracket. Will the selection committee feel the same way? Regardless, it might be better for the Tar Heels if people continue to doubt them. Entering March Madness with extra motivation never hurts.