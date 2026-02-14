The game between the No. 17 St. John's Red Storm and the Providence Friars took a turn early in the second half when a brawl ensued after a hard foul. Multiple players from both teams got involved by either fighting or trying to break up the chaos.

St. John's was on a fast break with Bryce Hopkins in a one-on-one situation against Providence forward Duncan Powell. However, Powell jumped and knocked Hopkins to the ground during his layup attempt. The hard foul immediately turned into a skirmish. Powell is seen throwing swings at Red Storm players throughout the video.

ST. JOHN’S AND PROVIDENCE ARE FIGHTING 😳 pic.twitter.com/u9Clh8w06p — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) February 14, 2026

Five total players were ejected from the contest, with Powell being one of them. His fellow teammate, Jaylin Sellers, was ejected for Providence as well. Meanwhile, three players from St. John's were ejected due to the brawl on the court.

Duncan Powell was seen pumping up the crowd while exiting to the tunnels. Providence fans cheered his name while he left the court. Oddly enough, Friars fans didn't seem to have a problem with the dirty foul, nor the fighting that took place afterward. Despite the dirty play and fight, St. John's got the last laugh by defeating Providence 79-69.

Providence fans chant Duncan Powell’s name for getting tossed after a dirty foul on former Friar Bryce Hopkinspic.twitter.com/FQUUZW2tuQ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 14, 2026

Hopkins, who is a redshirt senior, transferred to St. John's after playing for Providence for three seasons. Coincidentally, Bryce Hopkins responded to some trash-talk from his former teammates a day before the game. He's been a key contributor for the Red Storm, averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 46.4% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the three-point line.

As for Powell, he joined Providence this season after transferring to the program in 2025. He left Georgia Tech, where he played as a starter, to join the Friars as a backup. Duncan Powell is averaging just 4.9 points (career-low), 3.0 rebounds (career-low), and 0.8 assists per contest. He also owns a 36.1% field goal percentage (career-low) and 30.0% three-point percentage.