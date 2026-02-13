The North Carolina Tar Heels might have some bad luck coming their way following star freshman Caleb Wilson's injury.

Wilson suffered a hand injury during the first half of the Tar Heels' upset loss to the Miami Hurricanes on the road on Feb. 10. The team determined two days later that the star freshman will be out indefinitely as he recovers from a fractured left hand.

“X-rays taken during the game were negative, and he returned to play later in the second half vs. the Hurricanes, but additional imaging done in Chapel Hill revealed the fracture. The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson's return,” the press release read.

Wilson has been impressive throughout his freshman campaign with North Carolina, being an active double-double threat. However, his absence leaves a big hole on both sides of the ball as the squad faces massive difficulty moving forward this season, per analyst Bryan Ives.

“North Carolina has outscored ACC opponents by just 2 points in 78 minutes with Caleb Wilson on the bench this season. That is against the 10th-toughest ACC schedule to this point. The Tar Heels have the 4th-toughest overall remaining schedule in the ACC,” Ives wrote.

What's next for North Carolina amid Caleb Wilson's injury

North Carolina will put its overall quality to the test while Caleb Wilson recovers on the sidelines.

Prior to the hand injury, Wilson was leading the Tar Heels with 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He has set UNC freshman records by scoring in double figures in all 24 games to begin his career and with 17 20-point games. Wilson also leads the nation in dunks with 66 and ranks among the top five in the ACC in scoring, rebounding, field goal shooting (.578) and double-doubles (11).

North Carolina has a 19-5 overall record this season, going 7-4 in its ACC matchups so far. The sit at seventh place in the conference standings, being above the SMU Mustangs and the Virginia Tech Hokies while trailing the Louisville Cardinals and the Miami Hurricanes.

The No. 11 Hurricanes will look to get back on the win column, being at home. They host the Pittsburgh Panthers on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. ET.