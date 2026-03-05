New York Yankees star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. seems to see himself donning the pinstripes for years to come.

Chisholm and the Yankees avoided arbitration in January, when he signed a $10.2 million contract for the 2026 MLB campaign. But even without a contract that covers his future beyond 2026, Chisholm appears to be confident that the partnership will last longer.

“I love it here. I can’t say I want to be anywhere else but here,” said Chisholm (via MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post).

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman also had great things to say about the two-time All-Star Chisholm, who just turned 28 years old in February..

“He’s a winning player … He brings a lot of energy and a lot of joy,” Cashman said.

Chisholm is saying the right thing in public, but at the end of the day, it's what kind of contract the Yankees will have for him that will likely decide whether he stays or not in the Bronx.

Acquired by New York via a 2024 summer trade with the Miami Marlins, who got Agustin Ramirez, Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramirez in return, Chisholm is coming off an All-Star campaign in 2025 — his first such season with the Yankees. He hit .242/.332/.481 and posted career-highs of 31 home runs and 80 RBIs through 531 plate appearances and 130 games.

Chisholm had already said that he aims to become just the second player ever in the history of the big leagues to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season (something that Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers accomplished in 2024).

If he could pull that off in 2026, the Yankees should be ready to show him the money.