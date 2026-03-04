The Toronto Blue Jays came within three outs of a World Series title in 2025, but new comments from former shortstop Bo Bichette revealed the postseason run came with a major challenge behind the scenes. The Blue Jays’ deep postseason run in 2025 now includes a candid admission about the star's health during the most important series of his career.

Bichette recently reflected on his condition during the Blue Jays run to the World Series while appearing on the Foul Territory TV network. The former Blue Jays infielder explained that although he could still swing the bat effectively, other aspects of his game were far from normal.

The revelation from the New York Mets third baseman centers on a knee injury that lingered throughout the 2025 playoffs. Bichette returned from a left knee sprain suffered late in the regular season to help the club capture its first pennant since 1993 en route to the World Series.

Although he stayed in the lineup, the injury clearly limited him physically. His mobility on the bases and in the field remained restricted while the Blue Jays battled through a dramatic seven-game World Series.

During a clip shared from the interview on X, formerly Twitter, the veteran infielder addressed the injury when host AJ Pierzynski asked how healthy he truly felt during the championship series.

“I'm feeling good now, and that's all that matters.”

Article Continues Below

The 27-year-old expanded on that answer during the interview, offering additional context about what he was dealing with throughout the Blue Jays' 2025 World Series appearance.

“Hitting, I was totally fine, um, I had no issues hitting. Everything else, I don't know if I am going to give a percentage on it but I wasn’t in a good place, for sure. But I'm feeling good now so.”

The comments also arrive at an intriguing moment in the veteran slugger’s career. After leaving the Blue Jays in free agency, the two-time All-Star now begins a new chapter in Queens, bringing renewed perspective following Toronto’s near-championship run.

His honesty offers fans a deeper understanding of the sacrifices players endure while chasing baseball’s ultimate prize.